St. Matthews speed humps removed and reinstalled over contractor error

All of the suspects are 19 years old.

The speed humps were too tall and city officials say they were causing severe impact to vehicles.

"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.

As Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida, Puerto Rico is feeling her strength and the storm is preventing many tourists from returning home.

A pregnant woman in Washington State says she was refused entry to a restaurant because her stomach was exposed.

Outraged pregnant woman says she was asked to leave restaurant because belly was showing

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

Kentucky is one of seven states with just one abortion provider left.

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WDRB) – Residents on Ridgeway Avenue in St. Matthews said they have been advocating for speed humps for about two years, yet just as soon as they were installed, they had to be removed and reinstalled.

That initial installation didn't come easy, though. First, every home on the street had to sign a petition wanting the speed humps. Then, the St. Matthews Fire Department opposed them, saying Ridgeway Avenue is a primary access route and it would slow down emergency response times.

In the end the speed humps were approved, but had to be removed shortly after.

St. Matthews city officials said the contractor installed five-inch speed humps, which was the wrong height. They should have been three-and-a-half inches, so the contractor had to remove the existing humps and replace them with the right size.

“An inch-and-a-half difference you wouldn't think would be too severe, but when a car would go over it at the proper speed, it was a pretty severe impact,” St. Matthews Councilman Frank Flynn said.

Fixing the several-thousand-dollar speed humps came at no cost to the city because it was a contractor error.

Eunice Krish, who has lived on Ridgeway for 30 years, was on a personal mission to take on the speeders. Two years ago, her granddaughter was close to being seriously injured while on the sidewalk.

“Just immediately went into panic mode," she recalled. "We were yelling ... the guy never slowed down. It could have been tragedy for us.”

While the speed humps aren't appealing to many drivers who use the street to cut through to Westport Road, Ridgeway Avenue residents are singing a song of success.

“We would have people that would blow their horn every time they went over the hump just to let us know they weren't happy, but to me, that was like a victory song," Krish said. "Yes, they're working!”

