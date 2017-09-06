LANE | Local ties on both teams in President's Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Both Steve Stricker and Nick Price made their captains picks to round out the groups that will compete against each other in the Presidents Cup matches September 28th to October 1st at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. Stricker added Charley Hoffman and Phil Mickelson to the American squad. Price named Emiliano Grillo of Argentina and Anirban Lahiri from India to the International team.

Louisville's Justin Thomas is one of the headliners for the United States team, fresh off his fifth win of the season at the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston over Labor Day Weekend. It will be the first time representing his country as a professional. Thomas played on the U.S. Walker Cup team as an amateur.

The International team includes a first-timer who played his college golf at the University of Louisville in Canadian Adam Hadwin. A winner of his first tour event this year, Hadwin was the tenth and final automatic qualifier.

Here's the two teams that will compete in order of points earned:

United States International.

1. Dustin Johnson 1. Hideki Matsuyama

2. Jordan Spieth 2. Jason Day

3. Justin Thomas 3. Adam Scott

4. Rickie Fowler 4. Louis Oosthuizen

5. Daniel Berger 5. Marc Leishman

6. Brooks Koepka 6. Charl Schwartzel

7. Kevin Kisner 7. Branden Grace

8. Patrick Reed 8. Si Woo Kim

9. Matt Kuchar 9. Jhonattan Vegas

10. Kevin Chappell 10. Adam Hadwin

CP-Charley Hoffman CP-Emiliano Grillo

CP-Phil Mickelson CP-Anirban Lahiri

