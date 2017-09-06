Honor Flight Bluegrass veterans receive warm and patriotic welcome home

All of the suspects are 19 years old.

The speed humps were too tall and city officials say they were causing severe impact to vehicles.

"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.

As Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida, Puerto Rico is feeling her strength and the storm is preventing many tourists from returning home.

A pregnant woman in Washington State says she was refused entry to a restaurant because her stomach was exposed.

Outraged pregnant woman says she was asked to leave restaurant because belly was showing

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Shelbyville woman arrested after police say 2 small children found alone in vehicle

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

Kentucky is one of seven states with just one abortion provider left.

Trial that will decide fate of Kentucky's last abortion clinic begins

With handshakes, hugs, and salutes, it was an emotional welcome home for 83 Kentucky veterans Wednesday night.

"I've never seen so many people in my life," said Jay Wilkerson, a Korea War veteran.

Holding signs and American flags, hundreds packed Louisville International Airport to greet the Honor Flight Bluegrass. The veterans spent the day visiting war memorials in Washington D.C.

"It was kind of sad for me because I've got a lot of lost comrades that lost their lives," said Roy Duncan, a World War II veteran. "It was sad, but I'm glad I'm still here."

Thirty-six World War II Veterans were on the flight. Duncan was blown away by the patriotic crowd.

"It just makes you feel so great," he said. "You don't get this but once or twice in your life."

Forty-three Korea veterans were also on board. For the four Vietnam veterans who joined them, this homecoming was much different than the one they experienced decades ago.

"I had a very unpleasant homecoming when we landed in San Francisco International Airport," Bob Goo said. "And this is so wonderful."

It's an overwhelming show of support to end the trip of a lifetime.

"I really didn't know how much it was going to affect me," Goo said. "But it meant the world."

