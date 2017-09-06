Honor Flight Bluegrass veterans receive warm and patriotic welco - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Honor Flight Bluegrass veterans receive warm and patriotic welcome home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

With handshakes, hugs, and salutes, it was an emotional welcome home for 83 Kentucky veterans Wednesday night.

"I've never seen so many people in my life," said Jay Wilkerson, a Korea War veteran.

Holding signs and American flags, hundreds packed Louisville International Airport to greet the Honor Flight Bluegrass. The veterans spent the day visiting war memorials in Washington D.C.

"It was kind of sad for me because I've got a lot of lost comrades that lost their lives," said Roy Duncan, a World War II veteran. "It was sad, but I'm glad I'm still here."

Thirty-six World War II Veterans were on the flight. Duncan was blown away by the patriotic crowd.

"It just makes you feel so great," he said. "You don't get this but once or twice in your life."

Forty-three Korea veterans were also on board. For the four Vietnam veterans who joined them, this homecoming was much different than the one they experienced decades ago.

"I had a very unpleasant homecoming when we landed in San Francisco International Airport," Bob Goo said. "And this is so wonderful."

It's an overwhelming show of support to end the trip of a lifetime.

"I really didn't know how much it was going to affect me," Goo said. "But it meant the world."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

