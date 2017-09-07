WDRB "Be Our Guest" deal for some smoky, southern cooking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - 502 Cafe Smokehouse and Sports Bar is on 4th Street near U of L started as a food truck and moved into its own space to serve up signature dishes.

They have a smoked brisket sandwich with bourbon bacon jam. A fan favorite is the Bar-B-Que Hot Brown with Fried Green tomatoes, pork belly and beer cheese.

WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Cafe 502. The $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $15 on Thursday, September 7, 2017. For more information, CLICK HERE.

502 Café Smokehouse and Sports Bar

1923 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40208

(502) 996-7636