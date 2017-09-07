Hardin County man sentenced on child porn charges - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hardin County man sentenced on child porn charges

Posted: Updated:
Eric Easley (photo source: Hardin County Detention Center) Eric Easley (photo source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man faces 12-and-a-half years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Eric Easley, 48, from Vine Grove pleaded guilty to 40 counts of possession of child porn and two counts of distribution.

Easley was one of 10 people arrested in a 9-county roundup called Operation Shielded Child. 

Attorney General Andy Beshear's office started the operation in 2016. 

