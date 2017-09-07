Hardin County man sentenced on child porn charges

Police say the woman had to be taken to the hospital...More >>
Police say the woman had to be taken to the hospital...More >>
Police say several bystanders chased him through two parking lots and across Bardstown Road...More >>
Police say several bystanders chased him through two parking lots and across Bardstown Road...More >>
A Hardin County man faces 12-and-a-half years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.More >>
A Hardin County man faces 12-and-a-half years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...More >>
Police say three employees of a Cleveland fast food restaurant opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.More >>
Police say three employees of a Cleveland fast food restaurant opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.More >>
All of the suspects are 19 years old.More >>
All of the suspects are 19 years old.More >>
"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.More >>
"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.More >>
But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.More >>
But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.More >>