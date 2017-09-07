Hardin County man sentenced on child porn charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man faces 12-and-a-half years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Eric Easley, 48, from Vine Grove pleaded guilty to 40 counts of possession of child porn and two counts of distribution.

Easley was one of 10 people arrested in a 9-county roundup called Operation Shielded Child.

Attorney General Andy Beshear's office started the operation in 2016.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.