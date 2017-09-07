3 employees at Cleveland Taco Bell fatally shoot would-be robber

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Police say three employees of a Cleveland Taco Bell opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.

Authorities say two masked robbers entered a Taco Bell around 3 a.m. Wednesday and ordered the five employees inside to the floor.

Police say that's when three employees pulled out their guns and fired, hitting one of the men six times. The other ran away.

Investigators say the man who was shot was found with a loaded gun in his hand. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

In a statement, Taco Bell said the company was offering counseling to the restaurant workers and was cooperating with the investigation.

The employees who opened fire were described as a 23-year-old man and two 19-year-old men. Police have not released their names or the name of the man who died.

No charges have been filed.

