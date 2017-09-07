POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end when the woman began taking off her clothes.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred Wednesday, just before 3 p.m.

Police say an officer was sent to a home in the 3500 block of Lentz Avenue, near the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Berry Boulevard, after someone reported a break-in at that location.

A witness told the officer that she was doing yard work earlier in the day, when she walked into her garage. That's when she noticed her belongings strewn about, "as if someone had rummaged through them." Police say she called out to her father to warn him that someone had broken into her garage.

As they began looking through the garage, trying to figure out how the burglar had gotten in, the woman saw the suspect -- 36-year-old Cheryl Stout -- run out of the open garage door.

Police say the victim chased Stout down Lentz Avenue and began yelling for someone to call the police.

At the corner of Lintz Avenue and Carlisle Avenue, Stout stopped running, turned toward the woman and began walking toward her, "slamming her hands together in a manner that implied she was going to strike [the] victim," the arrest report states.

Police say Louisville Metro code enforcement officers happened to be nearby and saw what was happening. As Stout was threatening to fight the victim, police say the code enforcement officers intervened and called the police.

When the Louisville Metro Police Department officer arrived on the scene, Stout allegedly began talking about her physical appearance and started taking her clothes off, including her shirt, bra and pants -- despite the officer demanding that she stop.

Stout also allegedly threatened the victim, telling the officer that she would kill her when she was released from jail.

Stout was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree indecent exposure. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

