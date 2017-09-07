Classic farm life celebrated at the Lanesville Heritage Weekend - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Classic farm life celebrated at the Lanesville Heritage Weekend

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The 42nd Annual Lanesville Heritage Weekend Festival from September 7 through September 10 celebrates small town life.

See how farmers lived more than 100 years ago, with vintage farm machinery and techniques of farm life.

The three day festival showcases the history and heritage of small towns, beginning annually on the second Thursday in September.

More than 75,000 people are expected to visit Lanesville over the festive weekend.

Lanesville Heritage Weekend was first celebrated in 1976 and originally founded as the Lanesville Bicentennial Celebration for the nation's Bicentennial year.

Click here for directions to Lanesville, IN, just 25 minutes west of downtown Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.