Classic farm life celebrated at the Lanesville Heritage Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The 42nd Annual Lanesville Heritage Weekend Festival from September 7 through September 10 celebrates small town life.

See how farmers lived more than 100 years ago, with vintage farm machinery and techniques of farm life.

The three day festival showcases the history and heritage of small towns, beginning annually on the second Thursday in September.

More than 75,000 people are expected to visit Lanesville over the festive weekend.

Lanesville Heritage Weekend was first celebrated in 1976 and originally founded as the Lanesville Bicentennial Celebration for the nation's Bicentennial year.

Lanesville, IN, just 25 minutes west of downtown Louisville.

