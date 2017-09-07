BOZICH | WDRB Top 10 ruled by Trinity, St. Xavier, Male

A pair of Top 10 matchups highlight the local high school football schedule this weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two games should draw everybody's attention on the local high school football schedule this weekend:

*Unbeaten Trinity visits Male in a battle of the last two programs to win the Kentucky Class 6A championship.

*Christian Academy, the defending 2A champion, plays host to Elizabethtown.

Both games are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The Shamrocks have defeated two teams from Indiana and another from Ohio while moving to 3-0. Male has won its first three by a combined margin of 86 points.

CAL has won 17 straights but did not play Elizabethtown last season. The 3A Panthers have looked like one of the best offensive teams in the state.

Here is the latest edition of the WDRB Sports High School Football Top 10:

1. Trinity (3-0, seven first-place votes, 70 points) -- The Shamrocks flirted with defeat (again) but their stretch of playing out-of-state powers ends this week.

Schedule: Beat Cincinnati Moeller 38-30; at Male Friday.

2. St. Xavier (2-0, 63 points) -- The Tigers have Fairdale this week before a grinding three-game stretch against Central, Pleasure Ridge Park and Trinity.

Schedule: Beat Bowling Green, 30-19; host Fairdale Friday.

3. Male (3-0, 54 points) -- The Bulldogs have scored at least 35 in every game -- and are likely to need at least that many to handle the top-ranked Shamrocks.

Schedule: Beat Doss, 47-7; host Trinity Friday.

4. Pleasure Ridge Park (3-0, 50 points) -- The powerful Panthers have won three straight by at least two touchdowns.

Schedule: Beat Eastern 21-0; host North Hardin Friday.

5. Christian Academy (3-0, 43 points) -- The Centurions won a tough road game last week to push to 3-0.

Schedule: Beat Central Hardin, 15-0; host Elizabethtown Friday.

6. Central (3-0, 32 points) -- The Yellow Jackets didn't look overwhelming the first two weekends but certainly looked the part against Fern Creek.

Schedule: Beat Fern Creek, 29-0; host Ballard Friday.

7. DeSales (3-0, 28 points) -- The high-flying Colts have averaged 37.3 points while winning three home games.

Schedule: Beat Holy Cross, 47-0; off this week.

8. Elizabethtown (2-0, 24 points) -- The Panthers have averaged 52.5 points in their two victories.

Schedule: Beat North Hardin, 50-14; at Christian Academy Friday.

9. South Oldham (1-1, 9 points) -- The Dragons can take their first step toward the Oldham County title Friday.

Schedule: Off; at North Oldham Friday.

10. Silver Creek (3-0, 4 points) -- Hard to improve on outscoring opponents 77-0 in three victories.

Schedule: Beat Providence 22-0, host Eastern (Pekin) Friday.

Also Receiving Votes: Kentucky Country Day, Brownstown (Ind.) Central 2; Fern Creek, Central Hardin, Ballard, New Albany 1.

Individual ballots:

Katie George -- 1. Trinity; 2. St. Xavier; 3. Male; 4. Pleasure Ridge Park; 5. Christian Academy; 6. DeSales; 7. Central; 8. Elizabethtown; 9. South Oldham; 10. Fern Creek.

Tom Lane -- 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3 Male; 4. CAL; 5. PRP; 6. DeSales; 7. Central; 8. Elizabethtown; 9. Silver Creek; 10. South Oldham.

Mike Lacett – 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. PRP; 4. Male; 5. CAL; 6. Central; 7. DeSales; 8. Elizabethtown; 9. South Oldham; 10. KCD.

John Lewis -- 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. Male; 4. PRP; 5. CAL; 6. DeSales; 7. Central; 8. Elizabethtown; 9. Brownstown (Ind.) Central; 10. KCD.

Eric Crawford -- 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. Male; 4. PRP; 5. CAL; 6. Central; 7. Elizabethtown; 8. DeSales; 9. South Oldham; 10. Central Hardin.

Rick Bozich -- 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. PRP; 4. Male; 5. CAL; 6. Central; 7. Elizabethtown; 8. DeSales; 9. Silver Creek; 10. New Albany.

MaxPreps -- 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. Male; 4. PRP; 5. CAL; 6. Central; 7. Elizabethtown; 8. DeSales; 9. South Oldham; 10. Ballard.

