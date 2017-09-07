Dee's phasing out crafts in favor of Derby hats, Christmas decor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yarn, beading, and many other supplies will no longer be offered at Dee's in St. Matthews.

The home decor and craft supply store on Shelbyville Road is not closing. But they are evolving. They announced that starting next year, it will focus on Derby Hats, and Fall and Christmas decor. But they are keeping the core of their floral, gifts and seasonal items.

Dee's began a clearance sale Thursday on many of the supplies that will be leaving the store in January. Among the items they are phasing out are yarn, knitting supplies, beading supplies and other crafts.

Owners Kathy and Larry Olliges say in a release that Dee's has changed names and retail concepts many times over the 47 years it's been in business.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.