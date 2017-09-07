Louisville driver accused of fleeing accident scene, crashing in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville driver accused of fleeing accident scene, crashing into Frisch's Big Boy sign

Steven Probst (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Steven Probst (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say when a driver slammed into another vehicle on Bardstown Road, he tried to run away -- but several witnesses wouldn't have it.

According to an arrest report, 24-year-old Steven Probst rear-ended another vehicle while that vehicle was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Seatonville Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Instead of stopping, police say Probst "immediately" turned around and "fled," driving northbound on Bardstown Road.

According to the arrest report, Probst drove into the parking lot of a nearby Frisch's Big Boy "at a high rate of speed," hitting the curb and blowing the front driver's side tire. Police say he then crossed the parking lot and smashed into the "Frisch's Big Boy" sign, nearly hitting two people who were in front of the sign taking pictures.

Probst then parked his car at the back of the parking lot, jumped out and started to run away, according to police. 

But several bystanders saw what happened. Police say they chased him through the Frisch's Big Boy parking lot, across Bardstown Road and into the parking lot of Arby's, where an off-duty sheriff stopped him and held him there until Louisville Metro Police officers could arrive.

Police say Probst did not have a valid driver's license, however the vehicle was insured.

Probst was arrested and charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance, as well as one count of driving without a valid operator's license.

