Kentucky businessman Steve Wilson named member of U.S. Equestria - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky businessman Steve Wilson named member of U.S. Equestrian Team

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known Kentucky businessman is now a member of the U.S. Equestrian team.

Steve Wilson is the founder of  21c Museum Hotels and Hermitage Farm in Goshen. Wilson will represent the country in the upcoming World Championship for Pair Horse Driving.
 
He is one of three team USA members who will go to the championship in Lipica, Slovenia later this month. 

In a release, Wilson said, "This has been a personal goal of mine for years and I've worked really hard for it. I'm very excited to be an athlete of note at the age of 69."  He added that, " I've had unbelievable support from family, friends and my incredible team. I couldn't have accomplished this without them. I'm very thankful for each and every one."  

