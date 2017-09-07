Retirements up 37 percent in Kentucky in September - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Retirements up 37 percent in Kentucky in September

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Retirements from one of Kentucky's largest public pension systems jumped 37 percent in September as lawmakers are considering potentially dramatic changes to prevent insolvency.

The Kentucky Retirement Systems says 746 people retired as of Sept. 1 compared with 543 retirements one year ago. The retirements included state workers, police officers, firefighters and other local government workers.

Kentucky taxpayers are at least $33 billion short of the money required to pay retirement benefits over the next 30 years.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has vowed to call a special session of the state legislature later this year to make changes.

Last week, a state-funded analysis recommended cutting benefits for current and future workers.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.