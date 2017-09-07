Anthem scaling back Affordable Care Act coverage in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health insurance giant Anthem is scaling back its Affordable Care Act coverage in Kentucky.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield says it will no longer sell health insurance plans statewide. Instead, it will sell plans in 59 Kentucky counties.

CareSource sells plans in the other 61 counties.

That means there is just one insurance provider per county on Kentucky's health exchange.

Anthem blames "uncertainty in federal operations" for the cuts. It has also pulled back from exchanges in several other states, including Indiana, Ohio and California.

