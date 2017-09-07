Mediterranean cafe now open in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is now open for business in St. Matthews.

The owners of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe celebrated the opening on Thursday. They have another restaurant in MIddletown, and have been searching for the perfect spot in St. Matthews for two years.

They finally found it on Fairfax Avenue.

The restaurant will be serving Greek and Mediterranean foods like gyros, soups and salads. It will also feature a kids menu.

