Mediterranean cafe now open in St. Matthews - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mediterranean cafe now open in St. Matthews

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is now open for business in St. Matthews.

The owners of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe celebrated the opening on Thursday. They have another restaurant in MIddletown, and have been searching for the perfect spot in St. Matthews for two years.

They finally found it on Fairfax Avenue.

The restaurant will be serving Greek and Mediterranean foods like gyros, soups and salads. It will also feature a kids menu.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.