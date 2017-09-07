I-65 South to close for the weekend between Spaghetti Junction a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

I-65 South to close for the weekend between Spaghetti Junction and I-264

Posted: Updated:

A six-mile stretch of I-65 South from Spaghetti Junction to the Watterson Expressway will close from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for a safety improvement project.

The closure only affects the southbound lanes this weekend between exit 130 and 136.

The portion of the interstate known as "Hospital Curve" will get what crews are calling a high-friction surface course.

“That's basically between Chestnut Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Public Information Officer Andrea Clifford.

It will help preventing accidents, especially in bad weather.

“This surface course improves skid resistance that prevents motor vehicles from having lane departures on wet pavements," Clifford said. "It significantly reduces crashes."

The other phase of the project will be to make the drive smoother south of Chestnut Street down to the Watterson.

“Many people who drive that area know that it’s a pretty bumpy ride.” Clifford said. “The joints in the pavement, so we are replacing those, it will give a smoother ride but  it will also give some waterproofing benefit to the bridges and the overpasses in that area.”

Drivers can detour using I-64 West to I-264 East.

Although closing the stretch for the entire weekend seems like a headache, Clifford said crews are trying to limit the total time you're inconvenienced by finishing the project all at once.

“It’s really better in the long run for the quality of the product," she said. "We are going to get on the pavement, and there will be less traffic impacts over time.”

The northbound side of the I-65 will be closed between the same exits on Oct. 20-23 for the same improvements.

Both sides of the interstate should only be closed for one weekend each.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.