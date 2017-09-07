I-65 South to close for the weekend between Spaghetti Junction and I-264

"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.

"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.

A pregnant woman in Washington State says she was refused entry to a restaurant because her stomach was exposed.

A pregnant woman in Washington State says she was refused entry to a restaurant because her stomach was exposed.

Outraged pregnant woman says she was asked to leave restaurant because belly was showing

Outraged pregnant woman says she was asked to leave restaurant because belly was showing

Police say several bystanders chased him through two parking lots and across Bardstown Road...

Police say several bystanders chased him through two parking lots and across Bardstown Road...

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Shelbyville woman arrested after police say 2 small children found alone in vehicle

Shelbyville woman arrested after police say 2 small children found alone in vehicle

Police say three employees of a Cleveland fast food restaurant opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.

Police say three employees of a Cleveland fast food restaurant opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

Kentucky is one of seven states with just one abortion provider left.

Kentucky is one of seven states with just one abortion provider left.

Trial that will decide fate of Kentucky's last abortion clinic begins

Trial that will decide fate of Kentucky's last abortion clinic begins

A six-mile stretch of I-65 South from Spaghetti Junction to the Watterson Expressway will close from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for a safety improvement project.

The closure only affects the southbound lanes this weekend between exit 130 and 136.

The portion of the interstate known as "Hospital Curve" will get what crews are calling a high-friction surface course.

“That's basically between Chestnut Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Public Information Officer Andrea Clifford.

It will help preventing accidents, especially in bad weather.

“This surface course improves skid resistance that prevents motor vehicles from having lane departures on wet pavements," Clifford said. "It significantly reduces crashes."

The other phase of the project will be to make the drive smoother south of Chestnut Street down to the Watterson.

“Many people who drive that area know that it’s a pretty bumpy ride.” Clifford said. “The joints in the pavement, so we are replacing those, it will give a smoother ride but it will also give some waterproofing benefit to the bridges and the overpasses in that area.”

Drivers can detour using I-64 West to I-264 East.

Although closing the stretch for the entire weekend seems like a headache, Clifford said crews are trying to limit the total time you're inconvenienced by finishing the project all at once.

“It’s really better in the long run for the quality of the product," she said. "We are going to get on the pavement, and there will be less traffic impacts over time.”

The northbound side of the I-65 will be closed between the same exits on Oct. 20-23 for the same improvements.

Both sides of the interstate should only be closed for one weekend each.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.