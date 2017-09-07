Does Kentucky have a shot at Amazon's second headquarters?

Amazon.com announced an opportunity Thursday that would make most any mayor or governor salivate: The Seattle-based retailer is looking to for a second headquarters that could employ up to 50,000 people in high-paying jobs like software development.More >>
The union representing thousands of UPS drivers across the country is pushing back on the company’s plan to hire people to deliver packages using their personal vehicles during this year’s busy holiday season.More >>
The tight Louisville job market has forced GE Appliances to raise pay for entry-level workers at Louisville Appliance Park to $14 an hour, the company said Tuesday. GE Appliances began hiring at $12 an hour in February after the park’s workforce approved a labor contract.More >>
Under new Chinese ownership, Louisville-based GE Appliances has invested $100 million to upgrade manufacturing capabilities this year. The company's new leaders sat down with reporters for the first time on Friday.More >>
Google Fiber began installing its ultra-fast Internet and TV service in a small part of the Highlands on Wednesday, the third area of Louisville to get wired since construction of the network began in June.More >>
A consultant hired by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration recommends fixing Kentucky’s pension debts of at least $35 billion by, among other measures, freezing benefits and moving state and local government workers into less secure, 401(k)-style plans.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed AT&T’s lawsuit against Louisville Metro government over a local utility pole law aimed at clearing the way for new broadband providers like Google Fiber.More >>
The Louisville family that owns the Al J. Schneider Co. is headed back to court after failing to settle their differences over the future of the firm and its $300 million in assets, despite private talks that went on for nearly a year.More >>
