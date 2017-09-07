Anthem will sell insurance in fewer Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield says it will not sell health insurance plans statewide, leaving just one insurance provider for each county on Kentucky's health exchange.

Anthem had been the only insurance carrier to sell plans in all 120 counties on Kentucky's health exchange. Wednesday, state officials announced Anthem would sell plans in 59 counties while CareSource would sell plans in 61 counties.

Kentucky participates in the federal health exchange healthcare.gov. People can purchase subsidized insurance plans on the exchange if they meet certain income requirements.

In a news release, Anthem officials said planning and pricing plans on the exchange become increasingly difficult because of the deteriorating individual market and "uncertainty in federal operations."

Anthem has pulled back from exchanges in several states including California, Ohio and Indiana.

