LMPD Chief Steve Conrad plans to meet with ICE to outline boundaries for officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said Thursday he will meeting with ICE in the next couple of weeks to set some boundaries on how police are used.

"This is a big concern to us," Conrad said when asked about how he'd respond to someone worried LMPD or ICE would knock on their door. "It's so important to us for everyone in the community to know if they need help, we will help them."

He and Mayor Greg Fischer were the keynote speakers at the Rotary Luncheon on Thursday addressing public safety.

"What we need clarity on is whether LMPD will assist ICE in any type of call that ICE is making," Fischer said. "So I've asked the chief to meet with ICE to make sure we have clear rules of the road there."

This comes after the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting wrote that "ICE asked LMPD for backup or help with a “knock and talk,” an investigative technique where officers ask for permission to enter and search a house without a warrant."

"(It) involved 23 times when our officers were called to assist ICE," Conrad said. "It's my understanding in the 19 of the 23 times, a person they were reporting to us was either wanted on local warrants or had been involved in some sort of crime in Louisville metro."

Conrad now wants more information about the four other cases.

"We need to look and make sure we understand, and that's another reason why we want to meet with ICE representatives," he said.

While some people came to the U.S. without legal permission, Louisville city leaders don't want them to worry.

"We're not going to go up and knock on a door .... so we can deal with an immigration issue," Conrad said. "We don't have the authority to do that. We don't have any interest in doing that."

Conrad plans to release details to the community after his meeting with ICE.

