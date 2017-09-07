Louisville woman recognized as 'Caregiver of the Year' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman recognized as 'Caregiver of the Year'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been recognized with an award for her devotion to helping others.

Molly Hawkins, a caregiver at BrightStar Care of Louisville, was surprised Thursday with the Caregiver of the Year award for the Southeast Region.

The families of two women Hawkins took care of -- nominated her for the honor.

Hawkins was given a trophy and sash and everyone enjoyed cake to celebrate.

