Suspect accused of beating woman in the head and taking her purse in parking lot of Elizabethtown Target

Jeffrey Parker (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Jeffrey Parker (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Cincinnati man has been arrested months after police say he beat a woman in the head and robbed her in the parking lot of an Elizabethtown Target.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident took place on March 17 at 9 a.m., in the parking lot of the Target at 1631 Ring Road, near Highway 31 West, in Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown Police say 32-year-old Jeffrey S. Parker followed the woman to her car, then hit her in the back of the head with an "unknown object." After she fell to the ground, Parker allegedly "tore" her purse from her left arm and ran away.

Police say the woman suffered a cut to her head and had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The purse and its contents were valued at $50, according to the warrant.

The arrest warrant was issued on Monday, April 10. Parker was arrested by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center. 

Parker is charged with first-degree robbery.

