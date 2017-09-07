BOZICH | Louisville hoops schedule topped by Kentucky, Purdue, ACC heavyweights

Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
Three likely Top 25 opponents -- Purdue, Kentucky and Seton Hall -- highlight the non-conference portion of the 2017-18 basketball schedule released by the University of Louisville.More >>
A pair of Top 10 matchups highlight the local high school football schedule this weekend, and Silver Creek makes its first appearance in the Top 10.More >>
If Louisville can clean up the fumbles and penalties, the Cards' schedule looks favorable. Michael Jordan will check out Lamar Jackson Saturday. The Monday Muse -- even better on Tuesday.More >>
Less than a week after suffering a stroke, former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum showed his Hall of Fame resolve by returning to one of his favorite spots -- a deer stand.More >>
Jeff Brohm gave Louisville fits Saturday night in Indianapolis before the Cards won, 35-28, but he also gave Purdue football fans hope again.More >>
Big games by quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Louisville defense helped Louisville rally in the fourth quarter to defeat Purdue, 35-28, Saturday night in Indianapolis.More >>
One more Jeff Brohm story as good as the Manny Ramirez, Lou Holtz, Nick Saban and XFL stories as he begins his career as the Purdue head coach against Louisville Saturday night.More >>
Lee Corso couldn't beat Ohio State in 10 cracks as the Indiana football coach -- and the Hoosiers could not handle the Buckeyes in Tom Allen's first home game as the IU coach either.More >>
