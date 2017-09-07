BOZICH | Louisville hoops schedule topped by Kentucky, Purdue, ACC heavyweights

Rick Pitino says that Kentucky, Seton Hall, Purdue and Indiana will test Louisville outside the ACC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville basketball team should have a solid sense of its spot in the national scene before Atlantic Coast Conference play begins with the Cardinals playing three games against likely Top-25 opponents before ACC play begins.

Road games with Purdue (Nov. 28) and Kentucky (Dec. 29) as well as a home game against Seton Hall (Dec. 3) highlight the schedule that Louisville released Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky game is booked for a 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon in Rupp Arena.

After playing exhibitions with Kentucky Wesleyan (Oct. 30) and Bellarmine (Nov. 7), Louisville opens its season at home with George Mason on Nov. 12. The Cards’ non-league schedule also includes a visit by new coach Archie Miller and Indiana on Dec. 9 and Grand Canyon on Dec. 23.

Louisville plays one neutral site game – against Tubby Smith and Memphis at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 16. The average Ratings Percentage Index rating of the Cards' 13 non-league foes is 121.5.

“I think, once again, we will have one of the top schedules in the nation,” U of L coach Rick Pitino said in a statement released by the university. “We’ll have one of the toughest non-conference schedules including Kentucky, Purdue, Seton Hall, Indiana and Memphis, along with some exciting offensive basketball teams like Siena and Nebraska Omaha. On top of that, playing in the premier conference in college basketball will also be exciting for our fans.”

In league play, Louisville opens by playing three of its first five games on the road – Clemson (Jan. 6), Florida State (Jan. 10) and Notre Dame (Jan. 16). Louisville’s ACC opener will be a home game with Pittsburgh, likely the league’s worst team, Jan. 2.

Highlights of the ACC home schedule will be visits by Syracuse (Feb. 5), defending national champion North Carolina (Feb. 17) and Virginia (March 1, Senior Night). Louisville’s only game against Duke will be in Durham, N.C., on Feb. 21.

As part of the sanctions the NCAA announced against Louisville during the summer, Pitino is scheduled to serve a five-game suspension against ACC opponents. If that ruling sticks, he would miss games against Pittsburgh, Clemson, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame.

The ACC Tournament returns to the Barclay Center in Brooklyn from March 6-10.

