Shively Police officer suspended without pay for insensitive Facebook post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively Police officer is being suspended without pay for an insensitive post to his personal Facebook page.

Assistant Shively Police Chief, Lieutenant Colonel Josh Myers, said in a statement that an investigation into Officer Morris Rinehardt is complete. It found he violated a department policy against immoral conduct. He will be suspended without pay for eight days, which is two full work weeks.

Rinehardt posted a meme on August 13 of car with a caption that said "When you were born a Challenger but identify as a Ram." The post appeared to be in connection to the death of a woman killed by a car during protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

At the time, Myers said that meme was followed by a comment from another user that included a meme, and another comment allegedly from Rinehardt's account responding to the second meme.

The man arrested in connection with the Charlottesville incident was driving a Dodge Challenger sports car, police said. He's been identified as 20-year-old James Fields Jr.

The statement said, "The City of Shively and its Police Department take this type of act very seriously. This behavior is in no way condoned and cannot be ignored."

Rinehardt could have received a suspension from six to 14 days without pay. But Myers says based on the level of the infraction coupled with having no previous infractions, Rinehardt was given the eight day suspension.

