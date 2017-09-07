Heart transplant bonds two local families together forever

"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.

A pregnant woman in Washington State says she was refused entry to a restaurant because her stomach was exposed.

Outraged pregnant woman says she was asked to leave restaurant because belly was showing

Police say several bystanders chased him through two parking lots and across Bardstown Road...

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Shelbyville woman arrested after police say 2 small children found alone in vehicle

Police say three employees of a Cleveland fast food restaurant opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

Kentucky is one of seven states with just one abortion provider left.

Trial that will decide fate of Kentucky's last abortion clinic begins

Lisa Russell, right, received a new heart from Elaine Baker, who suddenly died in 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you've been given a gift like Lisa Russell has, it's easy to feel like a "thank you" isn't enough.

"I take my gift serious, especially since I know the circumstances surrounding my gift," Russell said.

Two years ago, the Louisville woman was days from death. Her prayers were answered, but at a cost.

"This is absolutely the best outcome that could come from a really terrible situation," said Gene Stogsdill of Evansville.

His daughter Elaine was on the way to the hospital that day in 2016 after not feeling well.

"Since she had been in the hospitals three times, I thought I'd just see her after a while," he said.

That trip wouldn't be like the others. Less than a mile from his house, Elaine had a cerebral stroke. A medical helicopter flew her from Evansville to U of L hospital, but she didn't survive.

"Every day is a new day, and I learn to cope with it the best way possible," said Elaine's daughter, Gracie Stogsdill said.

Elaine was an organ donor, and it would only be days until her heart was given to Lisa Russell. The transplant happened at Jewish Hospital.

"For me, I've gained a new family," Russell said.

After a little time passed, she gave the Stogsdills a gift she hoped would represent that. It was a teddy bear that plays the recorded sound of Elaine and now Lisa's heart.

"They were surprised and also overjoyed to know that was their mom's heart," Gene Stogsdill said.

On Thursday, the two families took another step in their emotional recovery by talking about the rough journey to today. A crowd at Kentucky Donor Affiliates listened to every heart-felt word

The punch in the gut from life still stings, but the bond it's created will last a lifetime.

"My heart has been warmed knowing that my heart experienced so much joy and so much life," Russell said.

Gene Stogsdill admits he was skeptical about donating organs before his daughter's passing. Now he hopes her story helps to inspire others to also give the gift of life.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved