LMPD chief won't say how officer was shot during June chase

Kentucky is one of seven states with just one abortion provider left.More >>
Kentucky is one of seven states with just one abortion provider left.More >>
But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.More >>
But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...More >>
Police say three employees of a Cleveland fast food restaurant opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.More >>
Police say three employees of a Cleveland fast food restaurant opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.More >>
Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."More >>
Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."More >>
Police say several bystanders chased him through two parking lots and across Bardstown Road...More >>
Police say several bystanders chased him through two parking lots and across Bardstown Road...More >>
A pregnant woman in Washington State says she was refused entry to a restaurant because her stomach was exposed.More >>
A pregnant woman in Washington State says she was refused entry to a restaurant because her stomach was exposed.More >>
"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.More >>
"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.More >>
Asked if police were incorrect in obtaining a search warrant on WDRB, Chief Steve Conrad said the information the station has may be “critical” to the investigation and he didn’t “have a problem with that being done.”More >>
Asked if police were incorrect in obtaining a search warrant on WDRB, Chief Steve Conrad said the information the station has may be “critical” to the investigation and he didn’t “have a problem with that being done.”More >>
WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.More >>
WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.More >>
Edward Carter claims he spent three years in jail awaiting trial because of a “profoundly shoddy” investigation by Kentucky State Police Officer Jason Newby, who concealed facts, “fabricated conclusions” and falsely charged him with murder, according to the suit filed in U.S. District Court.More >>
Edward Carter claims he spent three years in jail awaiting trial because of a “profoundly shoddy” investigation by Kentucky State Police Officer Jason Newby, who concealed facts, “fabricated conclusions” and falsely charged him with murder, according to the suit filed in U.S. District Court.More >>
“You know what, little old me filed this lawsuit and it has all been exposed,” David Yates said, adding he has “helped uncover one of the worst cover-ups in history that had been failed to prosecute.”More >>
“You know what, little old me filed this lawsuit and it has all been exposed,” David Yates said, adding he has “helped uncover one of the worst cover-ups in history that had been failed to prosecute.”More >>
Attorney David Yates, who is already representing one alleged sex abuse victim, filed the second lawsuit in Jefferson District Court Thursday afternoon.More >>
Attorney David Yates, who is already representing one alleged sex abuse victim, filed the second lawsuit in Jefferson District Court Thursday afternoon.More >>
Yates, and co-counsel Tad Thomas, called the subpoena, compelling him to testify, “improper” and “contrary to established law,” according to their motion, filed in Jefferson Circuit Court late Thursday.More >>
Yates, and co-counsel Tad Thomas, called the subpoena, compelling him to testify, “improper” and “contrary to established law,” according to their motion, filed in Jefferson Circuit Court late Thursday.More >>
Roger Frisby claims Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad rejected his application because of a survey he conducted with jail co-workers.More >>
Roger Frisby claims Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad rejected his application because of a survey he conducted with jail co-workers.More >>
In a phone interview, Yates said he has not decided whether to fight the subpoena, saying he will do what "is in the best interest" of his client.More >>
In a phone interview, Yates said he has not decided whether to fight the subpoena, saying he will do what "is in the best interest" of his client.More >>