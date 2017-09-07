Kentucky National Guard soldiers depart for Caribbean in wake of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky National Guard soldiers depart for Caribbean in wake of Hurricane Irma

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky soldiers took off on a new mission Thursday morning to help those in the Caribbean in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Soldiers from the Kentucky Army National Guard left for the U.S. Virgin Islands. They packed up two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters with medical supplies and equipment to take on the trip. 

They are going to provide medical aid and help with search-and-rescue efforts.

"We're just not sure what to expect on the amount of damage they've sustained," said Chief Warrant Officer Steve Knight, of the Kentucky National Guard. "But we'll be there today, and we'll be in action tomorrow -- we should be -- doing whatever they need us to do."

Several soldiers who went Thursday just recently got back from from helping Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

