As Hurricane Irma approaches Florida, local family heads for Disney vacation

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

However, one Kentuckiana family has been planning a trip to Florida for several weeks, and they're not canceling the trip. It was a tough decision, but the family hit the road on Thursday afternoon.

"We were debating all day yesterday," Debra Smith said.

It may sound a little crazy, but Randy and Debra Smith and their four children are on a road trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

"Do we go? Do we stay? What are we going to do?" Debra Smith said. "He just asked me if I wanted to postpone it, and I said no ... We've had it planned for almost a year."

But with Hurricane Irma violently twisting and turning in the same direction, some family and friends are questioning their judgment.

"(They're saying) that we are absolutely crazy," Debra Smith said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is even making an appeal, directed at everyone in the state. 

Every Florida family must prepare to evacuate , regardless of the coast you live on," Scott said. "We do not know where this storm is going."

"Disney is very, very gracious on re-accommodating and no additional costs," said Mark Bliss, who Owns Bliss Travel Inc. in New Albany.

Bliss booked the trip for the Smiths and gave the family some options, and he plans to stay in contact and be a resource for the Smith family until they return.

"If I was in the same situation, I'd love to be on the phone with a travel agent," Bliss said. "You don't want to be on the phone six hours, on hold, trying to call whatever agency you booked your travel through."

Meanwhile, Randy Smith called Disney World before hitting the road.

"They said, right now, everything is normal for Disney World," he said.

And that's why the family is sticking to the game plan.

"I'm just going to go and have fun, and when they tell us we have to go back to the hotel, you know, we'll go back to the hotel," Randy Smith said..

Bliss also recommends buying travel insurance, especially when vacationing during tornado season.

