Brewery and new performance venue part of $28 million Paristown development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Leaders broke ground on the $28 million Paristown development Thursday. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called it the perfect example of a public-private partnership that will benefit everyone and attract visitors from across the country.

“This whole area of town is just booming with activity,” Fischer said. “And this is a really, really important part of it.”

Paristown will be built in the heart of the Paristown Pointe neighborhood. Sandwiched between Vine and Brent Streets, The Kentucky Center will create a new arts performance space in what is currently a vacant block. There will be an indoor performance space and an outdoor area, allowing the venue to be versatile.

“You’ll see programs that range from rock bands to partners, such as the Louisville Orchestra, performing new work in this distinctive alternative space to the traditional concert venue,” said Kim Baker, President of the The Kentucky Center For The Arts.

The site could accommodate 2,000 people standing, and it can be arranged for the performance to be in the center of the crowd.

The Kentucky Center looked at performance venues in San Francisco and Nashville before creating the plans for this one. Fischer said the group has elevated the plans, and it will “be the best project of this type anywhere in the country.”

As part of the Paristown project, Louisville Stoneware is planning a $6 million renovation of its historic buildings. It will be an anchor of the entire development on Brent Street. Next to Louisville Stoneware, two other vacant historic buildings will be renovated for restaurant, office and retail space.

On the other side of the project, Goodwood Brewing Company will build its brewery and tap room on Vine Street. The $1 million building will focus on its barrel-aged products.

The entire project is expected to spur more growth in the Paristown Pointe neighborhood.

“There’ll be additional restaurants to spring up,” said Barbara Sexton Smith, (D) Metro Council member representing District 4. “There’ll hopefully be some new, cool retails shops will spring up, and there’ll be something for everyone right here.”

Sexton Smith believes homeowners can expect their property values to rise with all the new development and attention.

Construction is expected to start in 30 days. For more information on the Paristown project or to look at the renderings and map, click here.

