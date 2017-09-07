Brewery and new performance venue part of $28 million Paristown development

Amazon.com announced an opportunity Thursday that would make most any mayor or governor salivate: The Seattle-based retailer is looking to for a second headquarters that could employ up to 50,000 people in high-paying jobs like software development.

Amazon unveiled its air cargo fleet in 2016 and will make Northern Kentucky its air hub.

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Police say the woman had to be taken to the hospital...

Suspect accused of beating woman in the head and taking her purse in parking lot of Elizabethtown Target

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Leaders broke ground on the $28 million Paristown development Thursday. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called it the perfect example of a public-private partnership that will benefit everyone and attract visitors from across the country.

“This whole area of town is just booming with activity,” Fischer said. “And this is a really, really important part of it.”

Paristown will be built in the heart of the Paristown Pointe neighborhood. Sandwiched between Vine and Brent Streets, The Kentucky Center will create a new arts performance space in what is currently a vacant block. There will be an indoor performance space and an outdoor area, allowing the venue to be versatile.

“You’ll see programs that range from rock bands to partners, such as the Louisville Orchestra, performing new work in this distinctive alternative space to the traditional concert venue,” said Kim Baker, President of the The Kentucky Center For The Arts.

The site could accommodate 2,000 people standing, and it can be arranged for the performance to be in the center of the crowd.

The Kentucky Center looked at performance venues in San Francisco and Nashville before creating the plans for this one. Fischer said the group has elevated the plans, and it will “be the best project of this type anywhere in the country.”

As part of the Paristown project, Louisville Stoneware is planning a $6 million renovation of its historic buildings. It will be an anchor of the entire development on Brent Street. Next to Louisville Stoneware, two other vacant historic buildings will be renovated for restaurant, office and retail space.

On the other side of the project, Goodwood Brewing Company will build its brewery and tap room on Vine Street. The $1 million building will focus on its barrel-aged products.

The entire project is expected to spur more growth in the Paristown Pointe neighborhood.

“There’ll be additional restaurants to spring up,” said Barbara Sexton Smith, (D) Metro Council member representing District 4. “There’ll hopefully be some new, cool retails shops will spring up, and there’ll be something for everyone right here.”

Sexton Smith believes homeowners can expect their property values to rise with all the new development and attention.

Construction is expected to start in 30 days. For more information on the Paristown project or to look at the renderings and map, click here.

