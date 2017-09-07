City of Louisville sends trucks of supplies to Houston for Hurri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City of Louisville sends trucks of supplies to Houston for Hurricane Harvey relief

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forty-one one pallets worth of supplies are headed to Hurricane Harvey victims, courtesy of the city of Louisville. 

Everything from diapers to Clorox and bottled water was packed up and loaded on to trucks Thursday at Supplies Overseas.

Over the past week the items were collected at all Louisville and Jefferson County Fire Stations. On Thursday night, they were packed and sorted by volunteers. 

"This is really who the United States of America is," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "From time to time we, see the worst of us in the media, and people say, 'Oh my gosh, what's happened to our country?' I;m convinced, with the work I do day in and day out, we're a country of love, a country of fraternity, a country that wants to lift each other up, and efforts like this continue to show it."

Fischer said the city is keeping an eye on Florida and Hurricane Irma. A similar donation drive could be organized for Irma victims depending on the need. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.