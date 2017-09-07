City of Louisville sends trucks of supplies to Houston for Hurricane Harvey relief

Amazon.com announced an opportunity Thursday that would make most any mayor or governor salivate: The Seattle-based retailer is looking to for a second headquarters that could employ up to 50,000 people in high-paying jobs like software development.

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Police say the woman had to be taken to the hospital...

Suspect accused of beating woman in the head and taking her purse in parking lot of Elizabethtown Target

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forty-one one pallets worth of supplies are headed to Hurricane Harvey victims, courtesy of the city of Louisville.

Everything from diapers to Clorox and bottled water was packed up and loaded on to trucks Thursday at Supplies Overseas.

Over the past week the items were collected at all Louisville and Jefferson County Fire Stations. On Thursday night, they were packed and sorted by volunteers.

"This is really who the United States of America is," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "From time to time we, see the worst of us in the media, and people say, 'Oh my gosh, what's happened to our country?' I;m convinced, with the work I do day in and day out, we're a country of love, a country of fraternity, a country that wants to lift each other up, and efforts like this continue to show it."

Fischer said the city is keeping an eye on Florida and Hurricane Irma. A similar donation drive could be organized for Irma victims depending on the need.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.