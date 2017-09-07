11-year-old Louisville boy goes on shopping spree with Academy S - WDRB 41 Louisville News

11-year-old Louisville boy goes on shopping spree with Academy Sports and Outdoors donation to help Harvey victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Academy Sports and Outdoors donated a $500 gift card to an 11-year-old Louisville boy on a mission to help kids like him affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Alex Yarberry got the idea after seeing images of flooded homes in Houston. He decided he wanted to collect gear for other Little League teams in Houston with his Vipers traveling baseball team.

“This kind of exciting isn't it? Did you ever think it would turn into this?” Aaron Beard, founder of the Vipers, asked Yarberry as they began their shopping spree.

Yarberry said no, not thinking his little idea would turn into something greater than himself.

“Fall ball for baseball is coming up, and they won't be able to have any supplies because they would have lost it all,” Yarberry said.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is based out of Houston, so the decision to help Yarberry was an easy one.

“It's one common goal to get the community back together,” said Mike Raque, the store director of Academy's Middletown location.

As with any sport, it's important to have a game plan. The same could be said of shopping.

“Basically, we decide we were going to fill up the cart,” Beard said.

From pants, shirts and socks to baseballs, cleats and sneakers, Beard and Yarberry left no corner unturned and no shelf unseen.

It was all in an effort to share the love of baseball and to help let kids leave their worries behind.

“If I couldn't play, I would feel really sad because it's like one of my favorite sports,” Yarberry said. “I want to keep the other kids playing baseball.”

“We want to create great baseball and softball players, but we really do try to focus on creating leaders through the games of softball and baseball," Beard said. "And this is just the perfect example of what we're trying to teach kids."

While the bill ended up being far higher than $500, the rest of the tab was picked up from monetary donations made to the Vipers.

