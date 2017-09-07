11-year-old Louisville boy goes on shopping spree with Academy Sports and Outdoors donation to help Harvey victims

Amazon.com announced an opportunity Thursday that would make most any mayor or governor salivate: The Seattle-based retailer is looking to for a second headquarters that could employ up to 50,000 people in high-paying jobs like software development.

Amazon.com announced an opportunity Thursday that would make most any mayor or governor salivate: The Seattle-based retailer is looking to for a second headquarters that could employ up to 50,000 people in high-paying jobs like software development.

Amazon unveiled its air cargo fleet in 2016 and will make Northern Kentucky its air hub.

Amazon unveiled its air cargo fleet in 2016 and will make Northern Kentucky its air hub.

Does Kentucky have a shot at Amazon's second headquarters?

Does Kentucky have a shot at Amazon's second headquarters?

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Shelbyville woman arrested after police say 2 small children found alone in vehicle

Shelbyville woman arrested after police say 2 small children found alone in vehicle

Police say the woman had to be taken to the hospital...

Police say the woman had to be taken to the hospital...

Suspect accused of beating woman in the head and taking her purse in parking lot of Elizabethtown Target

Suspect accused of beating woman in the head and taking her purse in parking lot of Elizabethtown Target

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Academy Sports and Outdoors donated a $500 gift card to an 11-year-old Louisville boy on a mission to help kids like him affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Alex Yarberry got the idea after seeing images of flooded homes in Houston. He decided he wanted to collect gear for other Little League teams in Houston with his Vipers traveling baseball team.

“This kind of exciting isn't it? Did you ever think it would turn into this?” Aaron Beard, founder of the Vipers, asked Yarberry as they began their shopping spree.

Yarberry said no, not thinking his little idea would turn into something greater than himself.

“Fall ball for baseball is coming up, and they won't be able to have any supplies because they would have lost it all,” Yarberry said.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is based out of Houston, so the decision to help Yarberry was an easy one.

“It's one common goal to get the community back together,” said Mike Raque, the store director of Academy's Middletown location.

As with any sport, it's important to have a game plan. The same could be said of shopping.

“Basically, we decide we were going to fill up the cart,” Beard said.

From pants, shirts and socks to baseballs, cleats and sneakers, Beard and Yarberry left no corner unturned and no shelf unseen.

It was all in an effort to share the love of baseball and to help let kids leave their worries behind.

“If I couldn't play, I would feel really sad because it's like one of my favorite sports,” Yarberry said. “I want to keep the other kids playing baseball.”

“We want to create great baseball and softball players, but we really do try to focus on creating leaders through the games of softball and baseball," Beard said. "And this is just the perfect example of what we're trying to teach kids."

While the bill ended up being far higher than $500, the rest of the tab was picked up from monetary donations made to the Vipers.

Related Stories:

11-year-old Louisville boy collects baseball gear for little league teams impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.