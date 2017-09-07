Clarksville Town Council blindsided over decision to euthanize hundreds of geese

Amazon.com announced an opportunity Thursday that would make most any mayor or governor salivate: The Seattle-based retailer is looking to for a second headquarters that could employ up to 50,000 people in high-paying jobs like software development.

Amazon.com announced an opportunity Thursday that would make most any mayor or governor salivate: The Seattle-based retailer is looking to for a second headquarters that could employ up to 50,000 people in high-paying jobs like software development.

Amazon unveiled its air cargo fleet in 2016 and will make Northern Kentucky its air hub.

Amazon unveiled its air cargo fleet in 2016 and will make Northern Kentucky its air hub.

Does Kentucky have a shot at Amazon's second headquarters?

Does Kentucky have a shot at Amazon's second headquarters?

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Shelbyville woman arrested after police say 2 small children found alone in vehicle

Shelbyville woman arrested after police say 2 small children found alone in vehicle

Police say the woman had to be taken to the hospital...

Police say the woman had to be taken to the hospital...

Suspect accused of beating woman in the head and taking her purse in parking lot of Elizabethtown Target

Suspect accused of beating woman in the head and taking her purse in parking lot of Elizabethtown Target

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- After hundreds of geese were killed in Clarksville, the Town Council is crying foul.

Council members said they would have voted to relocate the geese that lived on the town hall campus, not euthanize them.

"We were told they wouldn't be harmed in any way ... just relocation. That's fine. Great," said Jennifer Voignier, a Clarksville Town Council Member. "Then when we found out they were euthanized, we just went ... why?"

Voignier said she learned 200 geese from the town hall campus were euthanized earlier this summer: not from town officials, but from a text she received from her daughter, who lives across the country.

"On that text it said, 'Mom, why'd you do this? Voignier said. "And I was just in shock."

Town Council never voted to euthanize the geese. The service contract didn't need council approval.

According to its by-laws, it's not required for items under $10,000.

"Five of seven council members have been very outspoken that they did not know that the geese were going to be euthanized," said Tim Hauber, Clarksville Town Council Vice President. "We were told they were going to be relocated, and I guess we took that for face value."

"We are still looking back at minutes to see what was actually discussed," said Kevin Baity, Clarksville Town Manager.

Baity said he consulted with state officials on geese removal. The DNR sent the town a pre-filled application for Baity to sign off on.

"The method that was chosen by the state, because they're the ones that retain the authority on whether the geese are relocated or euthanized, the state made the choice to have the geese euthanized, so the contractor took care of that," Baity said.

The geese have cost the town a lot of money over the years. On top of the mess, they've attacked people, destroyed grass and caused an E.coli outbreak in a retention pond.

"I'm not totally against what happened, because these geese have been a problem for many, many years," Hauber said.

Some council members say they want to revisit their policies about voting requirements.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.