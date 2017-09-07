Approved Waterfront Park parking fees have Metro Council members calling for new solutions

Amazon.com announced an opportunity Thursday that would make most any mayor or governor salivate: The Seattle-based retailer is looking to for a second headquarters that could employ up to 50,000 people in high-paying jobs like software development.

Amazon.com announced an opportunity Thursday that would make most any mayor or governor salivate: The Seattle-based retailer is looking to for a second headquarters that could employ up to 50,000 people in high-paying jobs like software development.

Amazon unveiled its air cargo fleet in 2016 and will make Northern Kentucky its air hub.

Does Kentucky have a shot at Amazon's second headquarters?

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Shelbyville woman arrested after police say 2 small children found alone in vehicle

Police say the woman had to be taken to the hospital...

Suspect accused of beating woman in the head and taking her purse in parking lot of Elizabethtown Target

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the Louisville Metro Council Budget Committee are calling a plan to charge for parking in Waterfront Park unnecessary.

The Waterfront Development Corporation board approved parking fees at the end of August, but Thursday night, several Metro Council budget committee members called for a new solution.

Councilman Bill Hollander wants the park foundation to use a reserve of more than $13 million to cover the cost on a short-term basis.

David Karem, the president of the corporation, told the committee the foundation was established to cover other projects and was not created to pay for operating expenses like parking. He also said his board has already made its decision on how to make up the money after losing a portion of state funding.

“We were asked over a year ago to look at additional options, and we have,” Karem said. “We have raised event fees for people, we have taken cuts, we have cut back on things, and we’ve explored options to raise additional funds.”

The Waterfront Development Corporation said the city has substantially cut its funding.

“Our operating revenue from the city is 40 percent, which originally was to be 66 and two-thirds percent,” Karem said.

Council members also suggested raising money through the foundation to cover parking costs or trying to increase revenue by leasing the now shuttered building that used to be Doc’s Cantina restaurant.

Parking at Waterfront Park will cost $3 for three hours and be free on Mondays and Tuesdays. The county attorney asked the Waterfront Development Corporation to put the plan on hold.

It is not clear yet when people will actually have to pay to park.

