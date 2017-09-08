Massive earthquake hits coast of Mexico

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.More >>
Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.More >>
Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.More >>
Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...More >>
But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.More >>
But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.1 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.1 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state.More >>
The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.More >>
The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.More >>
Police say the woman had to be taken to the hospital...More >>
Police say the woman had to be taken to the hospital...More >>
After hundreds of geese were killed in Clarksville, the Town Council is crying foul.More >>
After hundreds of geese were killed in Clarksville, the Town Council is crying foul.More >>