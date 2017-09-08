Massive earthquake hits coast of Mexico - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Massive earthquake hits coast of Mexico

Posted: Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake hit off Mexico's southern coast Friday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.1 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers.

Even in distant Mexico City, the quake was felt so strongly that it frightened residents gathered in the streets in the dark, fearing buildings would collapse.

The death toll has risen to at least five people, including two children in Tabasco state.

Tabasco Gov. Arturo Nunez said that one of the children died when a wall collapsed, and other was a baby who died in a children's hospital that lost electricity, cutting off the supply to the infant's ventilator.

 The other three deaths were in Chiapas state, in San Cristobal de las Casas.

Authorities say they are evacuating residents in Puerto Madero in Chiapas as a precaution due to a tsunami alert.

Chiapas' civil protection agency tweeted that the evacuation was underway and posted photos of residents getting off a truck and going into what appeared to be a shelter. No further details have been provided.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.