Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Lou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a convenience store in south Louisville.

According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Police say the suspect shown in the surveillance photo entered the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road. He allegedly threatened the clerk and demanded money before running away.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is believed to be between 20-30 years old, and is described as a white male with a light complexion and medium build. Police say he is about 5'4" to 5'7' and weighs approximately 160-180 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.