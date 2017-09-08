Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

Both the EMW Clinic and Planned Parenthood agree a state law requiring the center to have transfer agreements with a hospital and ambulance service lacks "medical justification."More >>
Both the EMW Clinic and Planned Parenthood agree a state law requiring the center to have transfer agreements with a hospital and ambulance service lacks "medical justification."More >>
Police say he threw her off a cliff, or mountainside, and despite her injuries, she was able to walk home after several hours, wearing nothing but a t-shirt and panties.More >>
Police say he threw her off a cliff, or mountainside, and despite her injuries, she was able to walk home after several hours, wearing nothing but a t-shirt and panties.More >>
Police in Columbus, Ohio, say they've arrested a suspect and confiscated a gun after an "active shooter" was reported at an area school.More >>
Police in Columbus, Ohio, say they've arrested a suspect and confiscated a gun after an "active shooter" was reported at an area school.More >>
Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.More >>
Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.More >>
Police say the woman had to be taken to the hospital...More >>
Police say the woman had to be taken to the hospital...More >>
Police say several bystanders chased him through two parking lots and across Bardstown Road...More >>
Police say several bystanders chased him through two parking lots and across Bardstown Road...More >>
A Hardin County man faces 12-and-a-half years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.More >>
A Hardin County man faces 12-and-a-half years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...More >>