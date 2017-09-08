Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a convenience store in south Louisville.

According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Police say the suspect shown in the surveillance photo entered the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road. He allegedly threatened the clerk and demanded money before running away.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is believed to be between 20-30 years old, and is described as a white male with a light complexion and medium build. Police say he is about 5'4" to 5'7' and weighs approximately 160-180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.

