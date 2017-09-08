UPDATE: Police arrest suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man who robbed a convenience store in south Louisville.

Dakota Wayne Coslow was arrested Friday night.

According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, the robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Police say Coslow entered the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road. He allegedly threatened the clerk and demanded money before running away.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

