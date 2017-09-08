Police arrest suspect with gun at Columbus, Ohio school after 'a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest suspect with gun at Columbus, Ohio school after 'active shooter' reported

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Columbus, Ohio, say they've arrested a suspect and confiscated a gun after an "active shooter" was reported at an area school.

According to the Columbus Ohio Police Department's Twitter page, an active shooter was reported at Scioto High School Friday, shortly before 9 a.m. The public was advised to stay out of the area. 

A few minutes later, police reported that the SWAT team had made an arrest and seized a gun. No injuries were reported.

"Excellent job by our officers!" the tweet stated.

