Police arrest suspect with gun at Columbus, Ohio school after 'active shooter' reported

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Columbus, Ohio, say they've arrested a suspect and confiscated a gun after an "active shooter" was reported at an area school.

According to the Columbus Ohio Police Department's Twitter page, an active shooter was reported at Scioto High School Friday, shortly before 9 a.m. The public was advised to stay out of the area.

A few minutes later, police reported that the SWAT team had made an arrest and seized a gun. No injuries were reported.

"Excellent job by our officers!" the tweet stated.

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT SCHOOL:An active shooter has been reported at Scioto High School@S. High St. Please stay out of the area.#CPD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.