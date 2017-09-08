Enter to win a Family 4-Pack to Field of Screams and Scream Tag

Enter to Win a family 4 pack to Field of Screams, Kentuckiana's largest Halloween attraction!
Every Friday and Saturday, Sept 4th-Oct 29th, face your worst nightmare as you make your way through a 6-acre corn maze, 2-story barn, walk through the haunted forest, Hayride to Hell and new 3D Scream Tag!
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.