Help the Salvation Army Help those affected by Hurricane Harvey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can help the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

They are holding a Hurricane Relief Collection Drive in New Albany this week.

Monday through Saturday, September 16th, you can take needed supplies to the Koetter Warehouse, 4108 Reas Ln., New Albany, Indiana anytime from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The Salvation Army is collecting cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products.

Cleaning supplies needed are bleach, buckets, gloves, masks, sponges, scrub brushes, trash bags, totes, mops, brooms, Lysol, Clorox Wipes, paper towels, and dish soap. Both cases and individual items will be accepted.

Personal hygiene products needed are shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, towels and wash cloths.

Please note: CLOTHING AND FOOD are NOT being collected at this time.

Volunteers are also need at the warehouse, anyone interested should contact the Salvation Army at 812-944-1018.

Click here to get connected to the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana and the relief effort.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.