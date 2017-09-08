Annual dog swim benefits cancer survivors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four-legged friends went for a dip before area pools close for the season. The community was invited Saturday to the fourth annual dog swim on for a good cause.

Dogs of all sizes were invited for the open swim from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Calypso Cove Water Park at Northeast YMCA.

The dog swim benefits local cancer survivors through Livestrong at the YMCA. Registration is $25, allowing cancer survivors the opportunity to participate in a 12-week class for no cost. More than 700 survivors have gone through the program in the last seven years.

"You go to your doctors for treatment, but you come to us to heal," said Georgianna Dotson, Livestrong Coordinator and Trainer. "We will train you for 12 weeks free and we'll start out at whatever level you need to be.

"We'll take you from a place of sickness and weakness to a place of strength, not only physically but mentally and I went through the program myself about three years ago, totally changed my life and now this is my job and I couldn't be more blessed,"

The Northeast YMCA is located at 9400 Mill Brook Road in Louisville.

