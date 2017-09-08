Planned Parenthood calls witnesses in federal lawsuit over abortion law

After hundreds of geese were killed in Clarksville, the Town Council is crying foul.

After hundreds of geese were killed in Clarksville, the Town Council is crying foul.

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

One of the most powerful earthquakes ever to strike Mexico has hit off its southern Pacific coast, killing at least 15 people, toppling houses and businesses and sending panicked people into the streets more than 650 miles.

One of the most powerful earthquakes ever to strike Mexico has hit off its southern Pacific coast, killing at least 15 people, toppling houses and businesses and sending panicked people into the streets more than 650 miles.

Mexico hit by one of biggest quakes ever

Mexico hit by one of biggest quakes ever

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The EMW Clinic has rested its case, and now it's Planned Parenthood's turn to call witnesses to the stand.

The EMW Women's Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood filed a federal lawsuit. Both the clinic and Planned Parenthood agree a state law requiring the center to have transfer agreements with a hospital and ambulance service lacks "medical justification."

On Friday morning in court, officials say Planned Parenthood had a transfer agreement with University Hospital and KentuckyOne Health. KentuckyOne Health ultimately terminated that agreement, back in 2015.

Vice President of KentuckyOne, Sherri Craig, said there was no pressure from the state or Governor Bevin's administrator to do so.

Meanwhile, EMW and Planned Parenthood claim the motivation from Governor Bevin's office is purely political, and not medical at all.

"They don't have any evidence to show that," said Brigitte Amiri of the American Civil Liberties Union. "Not a single witness can point to an incident in Kentucky where a woman would have been helped if there had been a transfer agreement between the abortion facility and the hospital."

"The law in this country is that women have the right to abortions, that's not what this case is about," said Stephen Pitt, attorney for Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. "This case is about whether the legislature was within the realm of reasonableness in enacting 19 years ago, this transfer agreement statute."

Later Friday, the state will argue its case that a transfer agreement is medically necessary.

The trial is expected to wrap up on Friday.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.