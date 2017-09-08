Planned Parenthood calls witnesses in federal lawsuit over abort - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Planned Parenthood calls witnesses in federal lawsuit over abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The EMW Clinic has rested its case, and now it's Planned Parenthood's turn to call witnesses to the stand.

The EMW Women's Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood filed a federal lawsuit. Both the clinic and Planned Parenthood agree a state law requiring the center to have transfer agreements with a hospital and ambulance service lacks "medical justification."

On Friday morning in court, officials say Planned Parenthood had a transfer agreement with University Hospital and KentuckyOne Health. KentuckyOne Health ultimately terminated that agreement, back in 2015.

Vice President of KentuckyOne, Sherri Craig, said there was no pressure from the state or Governor Bevin's administrator to do so.

Meanwhile, EMW and Planned Parenthood claim the motivation from Governor Bevin's office is purely political, and not medical at all.

"They don't have any evidence to show that," said Brigitte Amiri of the American Civil Liberties Union. "Not a single witness can point to an incident in Kentucky where a woman would have been helped if there had been a transfer agreement between the abortion facility and the hospital."

"The law in this country is that women have the right to abortions, that's not what this case is about," said Stephen Pitt, attorney for Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. "This case is about whether the legislature was within the realm of reasonableness in enacting 19 years ago, this transfer agreement statute."

Later Friday, the state will argue its case that a transfer agreement is medically necessary.

The trial is expected to wrap up on Friday.

