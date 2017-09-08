Indiana receives $26 million federal grant to treat HIV patients - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana receives $26 million federal grant to treat HIV patients

Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana State Department of Health has received a $26 million federal grant that officials say will help provide treatment and counseling to people with HIV.

The agency says the 2017 Ryan White Supplemental Award will make more services available by funding psychiatric nurse practitioners and mental health and addiction counselors.

Officials will seek funding requests from health care providers, concentrating in the 10 counties around the state with the most HIV cases - Allen, Clark, Lake, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Scott, Tippecanoe, Vanderburgh and Vigo.

The department says more than 12,000 people living in Indiana have HIV and about 500 cases of HIV or AIDS were newly diagnosed in the state last year.

