My Morning Jacket's Jim James to perform with Louisville Orchestra

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James will perform with the Louisville Orchestra next spring.

James will be featured on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in a concert titled "Kentucky Classics." The show at the Kentucky Center was already announced and is currently on sale.

LO director Teddy Abrams will orchestrate the set of original songs by James. The two have said they wanted to collaborate on an orchestral performance.

The "Kentucky Classics" concert will also feature the Louisville premiere of "Natural History" by Michael Gordon. The piece was written to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the United States National Parks Service.

Tickets for the performance start at $27. Tickets are available at the Kentucky Center box office or by calling 502-584-7777.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.