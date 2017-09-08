My Morning Jacket's Jim James to perform with Louisville Orchest - WDRB 41 Louisville News

My Morning Jacket's Jim James to perform with Louisville Orchestra

Posted: Updated:

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James will perform with the Louisville Orchestra next spring. 

James will be featured on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in a concert titled "Kentucky Classics."  The show at the Kentucky Center was already announced and is currently on sale. 

LO director Teddy Abrams will orchestrate the set of original songs by James. The two have said they wanted to collaborate on an orchestral performance.

The "Kentucky Classics" concert will also feature the Louisville premiere of "Natural History" by Michael Gordon.  The piece was written to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the United States National Parks Service. 

Tickets for the performance start at $27.  Tickets are available at the Kentucky Center box office or by calling 502-584-7777. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.