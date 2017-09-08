Frazier History Museum extends hours for final weekend of Hunger Games exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hunger Games exhibit is almost over.

The Frazier History Museum is extending hours for the final weekend of the popular exhibit to give more people a chance to see it. The museum will stay open late to accommodate the expected interest.

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, September, 9, 2017 - 9 a.m. -8 p.m.

Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Visitors to The Hunger Games exhibit follow Jennifer Lawrence's character, Katniss Everdeen, from her beginnings in District 12 to her emergence as the Mockingjay. Hundreds of authentic costumes and props, high-tech interactive exhibits and detailed set recreations from the movie series have been on display since April. Highlights include iconic costumes from the films, such as the Girl on Fire dress, the Mockingjay dress and the Mockingjay armor.

Louisville is the hometown of Lawrence, and a portion of ticket sales go directly to the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation, which supports young people, artists, and the organizations that serve them.

The next stop on the worldwide tour for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition has not yet been announced.



