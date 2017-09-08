Police: Corrections officer shoots escaped Kentucky inmate near - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police: Corrections officer shoots escaped Kentucky inmate near Eddyville

Posted: Updated:

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Police say a corrections officer shot and wounded an inmate who had escaped from a Kentucky prison.

Police said in a statement that they found the inmate Friday morning after receiving a call about a car crash involving a possible escapee from the Kentucky State Penitentiary. Police say a prison corrections officer fired his gun after the crash and wounded the inmate, who was taken to a hospital.

Police say two other people in the vehicle -- a woman and a young child -- were treated at a hospital for crash injuries and released.

The inmate was on work detail outside the maximum security portion of the prison when he escaped.

Officials didn't release the any details on the inmate, the woman and child, or the corrections officer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

