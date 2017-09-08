Jennifer Lawrence suggests recent hurricanes may be 'nature's wr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jennifer Lawrence suggests recent hurricanes may be 'nature's wrath' for Trump presidency

Posted: Updated:
(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - This Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Mother'', in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - This Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Mother'', in London.

NEW YORK (AP) - Jennifer Lawrence is facing backlash online for suggesting that monster hurricanes that just devastated Texas and another nearing Florida may have been prompted by Donald Trump becoming president.

While in England to promote her film "Mother!" the actress was asked about changes happening in America. "You know, you're watching these hurricanes now, and it's really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature's rage. Wrath," Lawrence told Channel 4 on Wednesday.

“It’s scary,” the actress responded to the interviewer’s assertion that there was “an end-of-days feeling” across the world and especially in the U.S.

“You know, it’s this new language that’s forming. I don’t even recognize it. It’s also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity, and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting.”

“And you have voted very recently, as a country” the reporter noted - to which Lawrence replied that “it was really startling” Trump was elected. She then suggested the recent hurricanes devastating Texas and nearing Florida may have been prompted by Trump winning the presidency.

The comment from the Academy Award-winning actress drew the ire of many on Twitter, where there were calls to boycott Lawrence films.

Lawrence later said the conversation topics of Trump and U.S. politics were “really polarizing and upsetting.”

She added: “You know, I’ve heard things and seen things on TV in my own country that devastate me and make me sick, and it’s just really confusing.”

After being asked whether she finds Trump confusing, the actress fired back, saying, “I don’t find him confusing. I think I know exactly what he is.”

Lawrence has not been shy about her dislike of Trump, once saying his election might just be "the end of the world."

Click here to see a clip from the interview.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media and Fox News.  All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.