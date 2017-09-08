Jennifer Lawrence suggests recent hurricanes may be 'nature's wrath' for Trump presidency

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

Jennifer Lawrence is facing backlash online for suggesting that monster hurricanes that just devastated Texas and another nearing Florida may have been prompted by Donald Trump becoming president.

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - This Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Mother'', in London.

NEW YORK (AP) - Jennifer Lawrence is facing backlash online for suggesting that monster hurricanes that just devastated Texas and another nearing Florida may have been prompted by Donald Trump becoming president.

While in England to promote her film "Mother!" the actress was asked about changes happening in America. "You know, you're watching these hurricanes now, and it's really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature's rage. Wrath," Lawrence told Channel 4 on Wednesday.

“It’s scary,” the actress responded to the interviewer’s assertion that there was “an end-of-days feeling” across the world and especially in the U.S.

“You know, it’s this new language that’s forming. I don’t even recognize it. It’s also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity, and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting.”

“And you have voted very recently, as a country” the reporter noted - to which Lawrence replied that “it was really startling” Trump was elected. She then suggested the recent hurricanes devastating Texas and nearing Florida may have been prompted by Trump winning the presidency.

The comment from the Academy Award-winning actress drew the ire of many on Twitter, where there were calls to boycott Lawrence films.

Lawrence later said the conversation topics of Trump and U.S. politics were “really polarizing and upsetting.”

She added: “You know, I’ve heard things and seen things on TV in my own country that devastate me and make me sick, and it’s just really confusing.”

After being asked whether she finds Trump confusing, the actress fired back, saying, “I don’t find him confusing. I think I know exactly what he is.”

Lawrence has not been shy about her dislike of Trump, once saying his election might just be "the end of the world."

