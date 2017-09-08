Ribbon cut on $6 million in safety improvements to New Albany's McDonald Lane

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

Jennifer Lawrence is facing backlash online for suggesting that monster hurricanes that just devastated Texas and another nearing Florida may have been prompted by Donald Trump becoming president.

Jennifer Lawrence is facing backlash online for suggesting that monster hurricanes that just devastated Texas and another nearing Florida may have been prompted by Donald Trump becoming president.

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After almost two years of work, safety improvements to a southern Indiana road have been completed.

City leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate the improvements made to McDonald Lane in New Albany. The road connects Charlestown Road to Grant Line Road.

The road was reconstructed and sidewalks were added. A new drainage system and a roundabout aimed at slowing traffic were also installed.

New Albany's mayor wants to thank those who live nearby for their patience.

"I also want to express my appreciation to all the neighbors here on McDonald Lane," said Mayor Jeff Gahan. "Again, the project lasted -- the construction phase lasted -- two full years, and I am thrilled with the outcome. The project brought sidewalks and a lot of other things. It brought connectivity to all the neighbors, but there was a price we had to pay for that, and that had to do with a lot of construction, a lot of dust, a lot of dirt, that really got on more than a few neighbors' nerves. So I want to tell everybody how much I appreciate their patience, but again, I think the project was extraordinarily successful."

The project cost about $6 million, and 80 percent was covered by the federal government.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.