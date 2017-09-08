Ribbon cut on $6 million in safety improvements to New Albany's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ribbon cut on $6 million in safety improvements to New Albany's McDonald Lane

Image taken before the improvements. Image taken before the improvements.
Image taken after the improvements. Image taken after the improvements.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After almost two years of work, safety improvements to a southern Indiana road have been completed.

City leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate the improvements made to McDonald Lane in New Albany. The road connects Charlestown Road to Grant Line Road.

The road was reconstructed and sidewalks were added. A new drainage system and a roundabout aimed at slowing traffic were also installed.

New Albany's mayor wants to thank those who live nearby for their patience.

"I also want to express my appreciation to all the neighbors here on McDonald Lane," said Mayor Jeff Gahan. "Again, the project lasted -- the construction phase lasted -- two full years, and I am thrilled with the outcome.

The project brought sidewalks and a lot of other things. It brought connectivity to all the neighbors, but there was a price we had to pay for that, and that had to do with a lot of construction, a lot of dust, a lot of dirt, that really got on more than a few neighbors' nerves. So I want to tell everybody how much I appreciate their patience, but again, I think the project was extraordinarily successful."

The project cost about $6 million, and 80 percent was covered by the federal government.

