UPS delivery trucks advertising Taylor Swift's 'reputation' album

UPS delivery trucks advertising Taylor Swift's 'reputation' album roll into Louisville



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in its 110-year history, UPS is allowing advertisements to be placed on the sides of its delivery trucks.

According to a news release, five UPS trucks marked with the cover of pop-star Taylor Swift's new album, "reputation," will be on routes in Louisville from now through November. The first vehicle was parked at 4th Street Live! from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

"I think it's really cool," said one fan who saw the UPS truck at 4th Street Live! "It's different than any other artist has ever done."

Fans who snap pictures with the truck and post them on social media will get a chance to win a concert flyaway package, as well as other exclusive prizes, including signed memorability from Swift's new music video.

To learn more about the prices and how to enter, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

