Norton Commons to build 257 homes in Oldham County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Norton Commons to build 257 homes in Oldham County

Posted: Updated:

PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Commons is expanding, and taking over two counties.

257 homes will sit just north of the original Jefferson County community on 158-acres in Oldham County.

Fred Dolt just settled in to Norton Commons a few months ago.

“There's always someone walking around,” Dolt said. “There are people out with their children, there are children outside playing. It's a little bit of a throwback.”

Dolt moved from the Highlands and says he's happy he did. He lives in one of the 1,200 homes in the community known as Louisville's first "Planned Traditional Neighborhood Development."

Right now, only 40 percent of it is completed. The next part of the development plan, called The Hamlet, has just been approved.

The first phase of that plan will build 111 homes.

“Demand is really high for Norton Commons, whether it's Jefferson County or Oldham County,” Norton Commons Marketing Director, Marilyn Osborn Patterson, said.

The new homes will imitate the same designs you already see in Norton Commons, but the communities will have some differences. It will only have single-family homes and the neighborhood won't have the same amenities.

There won’t be a pool, or an amphitheater, but it will connect with hiking trails and sidewalks to access those things in the original community.

“Our single-family options start in the high 3s right now, and they go up well over a million dollars,” Patterson said.

That’s a lot of money, but neighbors who live there say they get what they pay for, and it’s worth it.

“For what we wanted, very much,” neighbor Beth Murray said.

“Pricing for the lots in Oldham County has not  been released yet … I think it will probably be somewhat in line with what we offer in Jefferson County,” Osborn Patterson said.

When Norton Commons is completed in the next decade, it will have about 2,800 homes.

“Yes, I see it’s going to go gangbusters,” Murray said.

While the master plan and the development plan for The Hamlet have been approved, Norton Commons is still awaiting building approval from the county, so construction won't start for a number of months.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.