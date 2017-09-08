Norton Commons to build 257 homes in Oldham County

Michigan woman near death, after refusing treatment for brain cancer to have sixth child

Michigan woman near death, after refusing treatment for brain cancer to have sixth child

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Commons is expanding, and taking over two counties.

257 homes will sit just north of the original Jefferson County community on 158-acres in Oldham County.

Fred Dolt just settled in to Norton Commons a few months ago.

“There's always someone walking around,” Dolt said. “There are people out with their children, there are children outside playing. It's a little bit of a throwback.”

Dolt moved from the Highlands and says he's happy he did. He lives in one of the 1,200 homes in the community known as Louisville's first "Planned Traditional Neighborhood Development."

Right now, only 40 percent of it is completed. The next part of the development plan, called The Hamlet, has just been approved.

The first phase of that plan will build 111 homes.

“Demand is really high for Norton Commons, whether it's Jefferson County or Oldham County,” Norton Commons Marketing Director, Marilyn Osborn Patterson, said.

The new homes will imitate the same designs you already see in Norton Commons, but the communities will have some differences. It will only have single-family homes and the neighborhood won't have the same amenities.

There won’t be a pool, or an amphitheater, but it will connect with hiking trails and sidewalks to access those things in the original community.

“Our single-family options start in the high 3s right now, and they go up well over a million dollars,” Patterson said.

That’s a lot of money, but neighbors who live there say they get what they pay for, and it’s worth it.

“For what we wanted, very much,” neighbor Beth Murray said.

“Pricing for the lots in Oldham County has not been released yet … I think it will probably be somewhat in line with what we offer in Jefferson County,” Osborn Patterson said.

When Norton Commons is completed in the next decade, it will have about 2,800 homes.

“Yes, I see it’s going to go gangbusters,” Murray said.

While the master plan and the development plan for The Hamlet have been approved, Norton Commons is still awaiting building approval from the county, so construction won't start for a number of months.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.