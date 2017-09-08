Kentucky Humane Society workers heading to Florida to rescue ani - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Humane Society workers heading to Florida to rescue animals in wake of Hurricane Irma

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is already full, but it's taking in dogs, cats and even horses as the U.S. braces for another catastrophic hurricane. 

The horses are coming from Houston, still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Louisville workers are heading to Florida right now where Hurricane Irma is expected to hit this weekend. They're taking several pet carriers to rescue dozens of animals in harms way.

"Our plan is to empty the local shelters so they can make room for animals displaced because of the storm," said Andrea Blair of the Kentucky Humane Society. "We know hundreds and thousands of animals will need the help of local shelters after Irma hits." 

To make room in Louisville for the animals on the way, the Humane Society is holding a Tent Adoption Event Saturday with drastically reduced adoption fees. The event will rum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Springhurst Feeders Supply Store at 9486 Brownsboro Road in Louisville.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News.

