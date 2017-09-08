Jeptha Creed distills Vodka and Moonshine, will soon make Gin and Bourbon

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

Jennifer Lawrence is facing backlash online for suggesting that monster hurricanes that just devastated Texas and another nearing Florida may have been prompted by Donald Trump becoming president.

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Police asking for help to identify suspect that robbed south Louisville Circle K

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

Jeptha Creed is one of Shelbyville's newest attractions. The family-owned and homegrown distillery specializes in Vodka and Moonshine, and soon, Gin and Bourbon.

“There are not a whole lot of other distilleries that can say they grow all of the corn they use for their products,” Jeptha Creed’s Autumn Nethery said.

The corn the distillery uses is called Bloody Butcher, according to Jeptha Creed’s Joyce Nethery.

“It is an heirloom corn, it is non GMO, and open pollinated," she said.

All of the red corn used to make the spirits is grown on the family farm nearby.

“Most distilleries, when you look at their fermentation, they are yellow,” Joyce Nethery said. “Ours is pink and that is because of this bloody butcher corn. We think it gives our products a fantastic flavor profile you don't get from normal yellow corn most other distillers use.”

The Nethery family started Jeptha Creed, which is the first distillery in Shelby County since Prohibition. It’s located just off of Interstate 64 at exit 32 in Shelby County.

If the family didn't grow all of the ingredients in their bottles, it got the rest from a local farm.

“This is a very beautiful, sustainable cycle we have going on,” Joyce Nethery said.

“All of our products are flavored naturally,” Autumn Nethery said. “We don't do any artificial extracts or flavorings. We have an apple flavored vodka, a blueberry flavored vodka and a honey flavored vodka. All of our flavored Moonshines are 60 proof. We have lemonade, a black berry and an apple pie. Coming up here soon we are going to have a cinnamon flavor.”

If you visit the distillery, you'll find a gift shop, a bar serving food, cocktails and adult slushies.

If you take a tour, you might even run into the rambunctious distillery cats.

There's a patio with an outdoor bar, live music and games.

“We use the whole yard as an outdoor amphitheater, so people can bring blankets, their lawn chairs, they can have cocktails,” Joyce Nethery said.

And although the family recipe will always stay local, the Nethery family is always experimenting with new varieties of spirits and flavors. Jeptha Creed is rolling out its Gin in 2018 and Bourbon in 2019.

