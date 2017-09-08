Jeptha Creed distills Vodka and Moonshine, will soon make Gin an - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeptha Creed distills Vodka and Moonshine, will soon make Gin and Bourbon

Posted: Updated:
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Jeptha Creed is one of Shelbyville's newest attractions. The family-owned and homegrown distillery specializes in Vodka and Moonshine, and soon, Gin and Bourbon. 

“There are not a whole lot of other distilleries that can say they grow all of the corn they use for their products,” Jeptha Creed’s Autumn Nethery said.

The corn the distillery uses is called Bloody Butcher, according to Jeptha Creed’s Joyce Nethery.

“It is an heirloom corn, it is non GMO, and open pollinated," she said.

All of the red corn used to make the spirits is grown on the family farm nearby.

“Most distilleries, when you look at their fermentation, they are yellow,” Joyce Nethery said. “Ours is pink and that is because of this bloody butcher corn. We think it gives our products a fantastic flavor profile you don't get from normal yellow corn most other distillers use.”

The Nethery family started Jeptha Creed, which is the first distillery in Shelby County since Prohibition. It’s located just off of Interstate 64 at exit 32 in Shelby County.

If the family didn't grow all of the ingredients in their bottles, it got the rest from a local farm.

“This is a very beautiful, sustainable cycle we have going on,” Joyce Nethery said.

“All of our products are flavored naturally,” Autumn Nethery said. “We don't do any artificial extracts or flavorings. We have an apple flavored vodka, a blueberry flavored vodka and a honey flavored vodka. All of our flavored Moonshines are 60 proof. We have lemonade, a black berry and an apple pie. Coming up here soon we are going to have a cinnamon flavor.”

If you visit the distillery, you'll find a gift shop, a bar serving food, cocktails and adult slushies.

If you take a tour, you might even run into the rambunctious distillery cats.

There's a patio with an outdoor bar, live music and games.

“We use the whole yard as an outdoor amphitheater, so people can bring blankets, their lawn chairs, they can have cocktails,” Joyce Nethery said.

And although the family recipe will always stay local, the Nethery family is always experimenting with new varieties of spirits and flavors. Jeptha Creed is rolling out its Gin in 2018 and Bourbon in 2019. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.